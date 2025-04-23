Prime Minister Gonsalves speaks on the procurement of 300 high-quality prefabricated homes

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said he expects the three hundred pre-frabricated homes which are being sourced from Steel Frame Engineered Solutions in Trinidad and Tobago, to be of the highest quality.

He made this statement yesterday during a press briefing which was held for the signing of a contract with the company, for the procurement of the houses.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said he is pleased that progress is being made for the delivery of the three hundred houses and the Government is currently working to address the other investments such as roads, which will be established to accommodate their construction.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said Steel Frame Engineered Solutions has provided this country with high quality homes in the past, following the 2021 volcanic eruptions and work will continue, to ensure the current three hundred homes are provided for Vincentians in a timely manner.

