Laynes United and ACADO Stag Strikers will contest the Final of this year’s COMSPORTS Business Houses 7-a-Side Football Championship.

In yesterday’s Semi-finals at the COMSPORTS Facility at Arnos Vale, ACADO Stag Strikers defeated Argyle International Airport 5-0, and Laynes United beat Health FC 3-1.

The Final will be played on 4th Mat at 7.00 at the COMSPORT Facility at Arnos Vale.

