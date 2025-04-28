Justice Collin Williams pays tribute to long time friend and Former Deputy GM of NBC Radio

Glowing tributes were bestowed on Michael Raphael King throughout the funeral held yesterday at the Kingstown Seventh Day Adventist Church.

King, a former Deputy General Manager at the National Broadcasting Corporation, was remembered as a very good individual.

His long-time friend and colleague, Justice Colin Williams said he made a significant contribution to Radio in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Williams said King will be remembered for his contribution to sports.

He was laid to rest at the Kingstown Cemetery yesterday.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related