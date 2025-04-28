Argyle International Airport reports operating profit of 4 Million Dollars for the year 2024

The Argyle International Airport (AIA) registered an operating profit of four million dollars last year.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves in Parliament this morning.

The Prime Minister provided a summary in response to a question on the annual cost of operating the airport since its opening.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said despite the challenges, the Airport has been doing well.

Parliament has been suspended until 3pm.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related