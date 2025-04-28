Minister Browne pleased with progress of Kingstown Port Modernization Project

Minister of Urban Development, Benarva Browne said she is pleased with the progress being made with the construction of the Kingstown Port Modernization Project.

Minister Browne provided an update on the close to 700-million EC dollar project on Radio yesterday.

The Minister said a range of in-depth studies were carried out, prior to the construction of the facility.

Meanwhile … Project Coordinator, Lenski Douglas said they are close to completing the construction phase of the project.

The Port Modernization Project aims to modernize and improve infrastructure to the port services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

