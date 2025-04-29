Exports to the US declined over the past decade at an average of 0.2 Percent

Over the last ten-years, exports to the United States as a percent of the gross domestic product at market price, averaged 0.2 per cent.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves. He was at the time responding to a question in the House of Assembly regarding the blanket 10 percent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Gonsalves explained that exports increased from about 2 million dollars in 2015 to 118.4 million dollars in 2022; falling off to about 11 million dollars in 2023 and roughly half of 11 million dollars, in 2024.

The Prime Minister explained that an issue presents itself with imports from the USA.

He said in 2024 St Vincent and the Grenadines imported 135 million US dollars’ worth of goods.

