Parents and Guardians with children who were patients of the just concluded World Pediatrics Cardiology Medical Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, are being reminded that some of these youths should continue seeing the Cardiology team whenever it visits the country, for follow-up care.

This continued care is important to ensure they are able to live a long healthy life.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related