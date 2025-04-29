Virtual Assets Business Management Amendment Act Passed at recent sitting of the House Of Assemby

And, the Virtual Assets Business Management Amendment Act was also passed in yesterday’s sitting of the House of Assembly.

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves explained the amendment was passed to fix the date of the Act’s proclamation with the recommended date being 31st, May, 2025.

Additionally, the amendment will clearly define who can apply for registration under the Act.

The Minister also said the amendment will increase the transitional period for the making of applications for registration.

