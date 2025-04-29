Minister of Education, Curtis King said while the Government assists with paying the Examination fees for those students who are in need of financial support, it will not be adopting a policy to pay the fees of all students for the CSEC Examinations.

He made this statement while responding to a question in Parliament this afternoon.

Minister King said every student who has expressed a need for financial assistance with their CSEC Examinations have received this help from the Government and this will continue.

He said the Government also continues to implement other educational policies to assist those students who are in need of financial support, while it also continues to reward excellent educational achievements for the youths, as part of its thrust to further enhance the Education revolution.

Minister King said over the past three years the Government has spent more than one hundred and twenty thousand dollars to assist those students who require financial support for their Examinations, as part of its policy to assist those who need it the most.

