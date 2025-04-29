The South Rivers Methodist School has officially joined the Resilient School Feeding Programme, an initiative under the Zero Hunger Trust Fund (ZHTF) with support from VINLEC.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the school on Thursday, marking its entry into the programme, which provides free, nutritious meals to students across the country.

In a news release, following the event, ZHTF CEO Safiya Horne-Bique said the goal is to combat hunger by ensuring children have access to healthy meals, while also promoting local agriculture through the “Eat What You Grow” campaign.

VINLEC’s Communications Officer Bria King expressed the company’s pride in supporting initiatives that benefit communities and students.

Principal Roslyn Johnny welcomed the support, saying it will boost the school’s efforts to deliver more nutritious meals and improve student well-being.

The school joins 18 others already benefitting from the programme.

