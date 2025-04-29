Nephrologist urges at-risk Individuals to get kidney disease screening

Nephrologist at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Dr. Twanna Browne-Caesar, is urging at-risk individuals to get screened for kidney disease through their district medical doctors.

Common risk factors include diabetes, high blood pressure, and a family history of kidney disease. Warning signs may include swelling in the feet or ankles, fatigue, and changes in urination.

In an interview, Dr Browne-Caesar is also encouraging the public to take advantage of the services offered by the Ministry of Health.

