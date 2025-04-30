More than five million dollars will be allocated by the Government to strengthen fire services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister, Dr. Gonsalves made the disclosure in Parliament while responding to a question regarding the operational capacity of the fire service in Kingstown.

The Prime Minister said the Fire service is capable of handling multiple fire emergencies competently, within the city.

Prime Minister and Minister with responsibility for National Security, Airports, Legal Affairs and Information, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

