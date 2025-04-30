The Organization of American States (OAS) will be focusing on treating crime and violence as a public health issue in Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

And, in light of this Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said he will be delivering an address to the Organization, as it hosts a discussion on the impact of crime and violence on the well-being of Small Island Developing States.

Prime Minister Gonsalves will deliver the address in his capacity as Chairman of the CARICOM Ministerial Council of Ministers of National Security and Law Enforcement.

The OAS said by treating crime and violence as a public health issue, Small Island Developing States may be able to develop more effective and sustainable solutions, leading to reduced crime rates, and enhanced social stability.

