The Government is in the process of sourcing a Shredder Facility which will be used to replace the burning of used tyres which once occurred at Rabacca.

Minister of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Planning, Montgomery Daniel made this statement while responding to a question in Parliament, earlier this week.

Minister Daniel said since the current administration took office in 2001 they have ensured that no one dumps their garbage at Rabacca as was done indiscriminately before.

He said the Buildings Roads and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) is currently sourcing a Facility which will soon be setup and used to address the disposal of all used tyres across the country.

