Minister Gonsalves provides update on plans for GHS and TSSS rehabilitation

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves has provided an update on the ongoing rehabilitation of the Girls’ High School.

In Parliament on Monday, the Minister announced that construction of the newly designed Grimble Hall is set to begin in June 2025.

Minister Gonsalves explained that progress was delayed due to challenges, including an earlier design that proved too elaborate and costly for the government to implement.

Minister Gonsalves said demolition and construction of the redesigned Thomas Saunders Secondary School will also begin soon.

The School Improvement Programme falls under the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, through the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) project.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related