SVG observes Vaccination Week with a special focus on Adult Immunization and HPV Vaccine

As Saint Vincent and the Grenadines observes Vaccination Week from April 25th to May 3rd, health professionals across the country are redoubling efforts to raise awareness about the importance of immunization for all age groups.

Public Health Nurse Maurice Morgan-Simmons, assigned to the Northern Grenadines Health District, has underscored the critical role of vaccination in sustaining the country’s primary health care achievements.

As part of this year’s campaign, Morgan-Simmons says the Ministry is also placing the spotlight on adult vaccination, particularly for Hepatitis B, noting the importance of targeting adults not only for their own protection, but also for the safety of the next generation.

Nurse Morgan-Simmons notes the Ministry’s increased focus on the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, in light of growing concerns over cervical cancer, which remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in the region.

The Ministry of Health urges all citizens to take full advantage of the services offered during the vaccination week campaign and support the national goal of achieving comprehensive immunization coverage for all.

