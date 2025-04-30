Vincentian Musician and Cultural Advocate underscores the need for support for arts in education

Vincentian Musician and Cultural Advocate, Marla Nanton-James has underscored the need for greater support for Arts in Education locally.

Nanton-James was delivering a lecture on “Creativity, the Arts, and Society”, emphasizing the profound impact of the Arts on society, and the importance of nurturing creativity at every level.

The virtual lecture dubbed “An Evening With the Arts” formed part of the 15th anniversary celebration of the Creative Thinkers Toastmasters Club.

Nanton-James also highlighted practical ways in which individuals can actively support the development of the Arts.

The Creative Thinkers Toastmasters Club is commemorating its 15th anniversary with a series of activities under the theme “Applauding the Past and Crafting the Future.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related