Project Coordinator Lenski Douglas details remedial solution involving UK-Certified Divers

Efforts to address the declutching issue at the Kingstown Port Modernization Project are said to be progressing.

That’s according to Project Coordinator, Lenski Douglas, who provided an update on the project on Radio, last Sunday.

Douglas said a remedial solution was developed and is being implemented in three components.

Douglas pointed out that the welding will be carried out by certified Divers from the United Kingdom.

