MRS BARBARA CECELIA MCKENZIE-PROVIDENCE also known as SIS and BARBS of Edmonton, Alberta Canada formerly of Fair-Hall St. Vincent died on Wednesday April 16th at the age of 72. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 10th at the Grace Point Church of God, Edmonton, Canada. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the South Haven Municipal Cemetery, 5004 Meridian St, Edmonton, Canada

