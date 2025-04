MRS AVALYN PROVIDENCE MC DONALD of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Frenches died on Tuesday April 1st . The funeral takes place tomorrow, Thursday May 1st in Brooklyn, New York at the Harmony Funeral Home in Brooklyn. The viewing takes place from 4:00 pm. The service begins at 6:00 pm. Burial will be on Friday May 2nd at the Cypress Hill Cemetery, Brooklyn, New York

