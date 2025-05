Three matches will be played today in the Regional Women’s T/20 Blaze at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex here in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Guyana Women will meet the Leeward Islands Women at 2,00 p. m and will be followed by the match between Barbados Women and Trinidad and Tobago Women, after which the Windward Islands Women will play against Jamaica Women.

