Minister of Education, Curtis King has urged Vincentians to recommit to safeguarding the rights of children.

The Minister was addressing the launch of Child Month, which is being observed under the theme “Keeping us Safe, Strong and Free – We are Children let Us Be.

The Minister said everyone has a collective duty to ensure that every child is safe from harm.

Director of the Child Development Division, Jemma Alexander also delivered remarks at this morning’s launch.

