The Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to people across the country not to use their handheld cellular phones while driving.

During the Traffic Highlights programme aired on NBC Radio, Police Sergeant Sergeant King said motorists should always be in full control of the vehicles they are operating.

He added that using handheld cellular devices while doing so, results in their attention not being fully on the roads.

Sergeant King said if drivers must use their handheld cellular phones while operating their vehicles, they should find a safe place to pull off the road, before doing so.

