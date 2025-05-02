The Department of Labour hosted a public awareness campaign in Kingstown on Wednesday in commemoration of International Labour Day also known as Workers’ Day.

The event was held to provide awareness on critical Labour Laws and promote the rights and responsibilities of employees and employers across various sectors.

Deputy Labour Commissioner, Susan Clarke, emphasized the importance of the outreach initiative.

The Department of Labour also partnered with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit, to highlight the issue of human trafficking.

The outreach was held at the Ministerial Building Car Park.

