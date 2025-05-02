Dental Surgeon in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Brendan Richards, is warning parents about the long-term damage finger sucking can cause to children’s teeth and overall oral health.

Speaking on NBC Radio, Dr. Richards explains that while the habit is common in infants and toddlers, continued finger sucking beyond early childhood can lead to misaligned teeth, an open bite, and even changes to the shape of the child’s jaw and roof of the mouth.

He adds that once these issues begin to show, it is important for the child to be seen by a dentist to explore corrective measures such as orthodontic treatment.

Dr. Richards is encouraging parents to take early steps to curb the habit, emphasizing that negative dental impact can often be avoided with timely intervention.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related