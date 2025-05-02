Minister of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Planning, Montgomery Daniel said rehabilitative work on the road from Diamonds to Mt Grenan in the South Central Windward Constituency is expected to be completed by February next year.

He made this statement while responding to a question in Parliament, earlier this week.

Minister Daniel said a lot of work has already been done on the road which is being carried out as part of the National Road Rehabilitation Project.

He outlined some of the work which is expected to be done in the second leg of the project.

Minister Daniel said the project is being carried out with a sum of close to fifteen million dollars.

