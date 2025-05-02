Plans announced for Irrigation Systems to support Farmers in Rabacca Farms and Surroundings

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, has announced that the government plans to support farmers on the Rabacca farm lands— specifically, the Orange Hill and Waterloo areas—with the installation of water irrigation systems.

He made the disclosure while responding to a question in Parliament, regarding the distribution of irrigation kits under the UBEC programme.

He confirmed that there is a clear need for improved access to irrigation and that efforts are underway to meet that demand.

Farmers have been encouraged to contact their extension officers, or the Farmers Support Company for assistance.

The Minister also said that the Ministry will be acquiring ten mobile solar-powered water pumps, to further facilitate irrigation efforts.

