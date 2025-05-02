CWSA working to address water quality issues in Largo Height & Green Hill

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority has given the assurance that efforts to address the issue of water quality within the Largo Height/Green Hill area are ongoing.

In addressing the issue on NBC Radio on Wednesday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said it was reported that in times of drought, the water quality is affected and the plant has been experiencing functional failure.

The Central Water and Separate Authority gave the assurance that the technical issues are expected to be resolved within a month.

