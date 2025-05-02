Prime Minister pens letter of congratulations to newly elected Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has extended congratulations to the new Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persaud-Bissessar.

In a letter dated April 30th, Prime Minister Gonsalves said the people of Trinidad and Tobago have spoken decisively in the general elections of April 28, by electing the United National Congress under Ms. Bissessar’s distinguished leadership.

Dr. Gonsalves said, as the CARICOM Senior Prime Minister, he welcomes her return to the highest political councils in the region.

The Prime Minister said he is sure that her contribution will be in accord with the highest standards of leadership to which Trinidad and Tobago has contributed over the past quarter century.

