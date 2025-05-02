Jamaica, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago secure victories in opening matches of Regional Women’s T20 Blaze

Jamaica Women, Guyana Women, Trinidad and Tobago Women, and Guyana Women won the opening matches of the Regional Women’s Twenty/20 Blaze at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex here in St Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday.

Jamaica Women defeated the Windward Islands Women by 7 wickets with 28 balls remaining.

The scores: The Windward Islands Women 85 off 18.3 overs, Jamaica Women 86-3 off 15.2 overs

Trinidad and Tobago Women beat Barbados Women by 36 runs with 36 balls remaining.

The scores: Trinidad and Tobago Women 114-7 off 20 overs, Barbados Women 78 off 17.5 overs.

And Guyana Women won from the Leeward Islands Women by 7 wickets with 10 balls remaining.

The scores: the Leeward Islands Women 88-7 off 20 overs, Guyana Women 80-3 off 18.2 overs.

Photo Credit : Windiescricket

Like this: Like Loading...

Related