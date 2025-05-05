All major source of funding for rehabilitative work post Hurricane Beryl received by Government

All major sources of funding for rehabilitative work following the passage of Hurricane Beryl have already been received by the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

That’s according to Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves. He made this disclosure while speaking at a recent sitting of the House of Assembly.

The Minister, however, noted that some of the funding arrived later than expected.

The Minister added that the government has been overwhelmed by assistance from some third party donors.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related