St. Vincent and the Grenadines spent over 88 Million Dollars from 2024 supplementary budget for Hurricane Relief

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves said that of the 136.4 million dollars budgeted in supplementary estimates number one of 2024, a total of 88.3 million dollars was spent.

According to the Finance Minister, this represents a capital implementation rate of 65 per cent.

The Minister said the implementation on the recurrent was stronger, at roughly 80 per cent.

He said there were greater challenges in implementation on the capital side for several reasons.

Minister Gonsalves said so far in 2025 in addition to the 88.3 million dollars spent in 2024, another 32.2 million dollars have been spent on hurricane relief.

