Invest SVG’s ‘Home Is Where the Heart Is’ diaspora outreach hits Toronto this weekend

The second leg of Invest SVG’s Diaspora Outreach and Investment Programme dubbed “Home Is Where the Heart Is”, will take place in Toronto, Canada, this weekend.

Communications Officer at Invest SVG, Alejandro Tesorero told NBC News, the Toronto outreach is scheduled for this Saturday May 10th.

He also outlined a number of other Diaspora Outreach and Investment Programmes which will follow the Canada edition.

Tesorero said this weekend’s programme will take the same format as the previous one which was held in England. While in England the team spoke to Vincentians, while educating them about how they can establish businesses and conduct various transactions, in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He also reminded people about how they can register for the programme.

