The National Public Library is opening its doors this afternoon for a new two-week digital program aimed at empowering seniors.

The sessions will be held in the library’s computer room and are open to all seniors.

Director of the National Public Library, Archives and Documentation Services, Michelle King-Campbell, says the free initiative is designed to help older adults become more efficient and stay connected in today’s fast-paced digital world, ultimately enhancing their overall quality of life.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related