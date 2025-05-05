The Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating the circumstances surrounding a house fire that occurred in Rose Place, Kingstown, in the vicinity of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital recently.

On, May 1, police say there was a report of a house fire in the area and the Fire Brigade was immediately alerted and responded promptly. Upon arrival, firefighters met a one-bedroom wooden and board structure engulfed in flames.

The release states that the structure and its contents were destroyed, while the staircase leading to the upper floor of a nearby two-storey building also sustained damage.

Police say the cause of the fire is currently unknown and investigations into the matter are continuing.

