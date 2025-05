The police has provided an update on a body found in Lowmans Windward.

According to the police the body, identified as 48 year old Mechir Young, was found in an advanced stage of decomposition at his residence on April 30th.

Police say a post-mortem examination conducted on May 2, 2025, concluded that Young died from aspiration pneumonitis.

The police say, there is no evidence to suggest foul play, however, investigations remain ongoing.

