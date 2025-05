As Blindness Awareness Month is observed across the region this May, attention is being drawn to the daily realities of persons living with vision impairments.

In St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Society for the Blind is calling for greater public awareness, improved accessibility, and stronger advocacy — not just during this month, but throughout the year.

Gailorn Browne has more in today’s special report.

