Windward Islands Women secure three-wicket victory over Trinidad and Tobago in T20 Blaze match

The Windward Islands Women held their nerve to secure a 3-wicket win over Trinidad and Tobago Women in a low-scoring match of the Regional Women’s Twenty/20 Blaze at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex here in St Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday.

Chasing 73, the Windward Islands Women recovered from a shaky start after losing their top four batters for 10 runs to reach 73-7 off 18.2 overs.

Carena Noel top-scored with 25 off 37 balls. Trinidad and Tobago Women’s off-spinner, Anisa Mohammed made early inroads into the batting of the Windward Islands Women’s innings with 3-12. She was supported by left-arm, leg-spinner, Steffie Soogrim claimed 2-13, and off-spinner, Samara Ramnath added another wicket in her 3.2 overs.

Trinidad and Tobago Women, after being sent in to bat first, struggled to each 72-8 off 20 overs. Britney Cooper with 20 not out off 46 balls was their leading batter. The Windward Islands bowling attack was relentless, led by left-arm, fast bowler, Selena Ross, who took 2-5 off 4 overs, including 2 maidens. Left-arm, leg-spinner, Zaida James (2-9) and leg-spinner, Afy Fletcher (2-10) also played key roles in stifling Trinidad and Tobago Women’s innings. Apart from Cooper, no other batter managed to reach double figures until late in the innings.

The Windward Islands Women’s clinical bowling set the tone for their eventual triumph, despite a scare in the chase.

