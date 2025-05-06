NCTI reports growing interest in Coding and Tech Integration in Schools

The National Center for Technological Innovation (NCTI), says it has experienced increased interest from schools wishing to integrate coding, ICT, and IT into their curricula, beyond traditional CSEC offerings.

This comes on the heels of its recent hosting of the National Robotics Competition.

CEO of the NCTI, Petrus Gumbs, says the center is now working closely with schools to streamline these programmes and has begun forming a network to support their efforts.

Gumbs adds that the NCTI is collaborating with organizations focused on women entrepreneurship, as part of its broader mission to empower both schools and businesses, in advancing technology education and innovation.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related