Government reaffirms commitment to child safety with launch of Child Month Activities

The Government of St Vincent and The Grenadines remains committed to working with key stakeholders to ensure the safety and well-being of the nation’s children.

That’s according to Minister of Education, Curtis King, who made the declaration while addressing the launch of child month activities.

King said a major focus is that of child safety, which has led the Ministry of Education to partner with UNICEF to launch the “Safe Schools, Initiative”.

Minister King also pledged to continue strengthening policies that protect children and train educators and caregivers to recognize and respond to their needs.

