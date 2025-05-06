Excitement builds as Vincy Mas launch this Saturday at the ET Joshua Tarmac

The tarmac at the decommissioned E.T Joshua Airport at Arnos Vale is being transformed for the official launch of Vincy Mas, this country’s premier cultural festival.

Chief Executive Officer of the Carnival Development Corporation, Rodney Small says advanced preparations are underway Saturday’s launch.

Small says the launch will provide a taste of Vincentian traditions.

Small says the show prior to the official launch of Vincy Mas will also feature the traditional element of our culture

