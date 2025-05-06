SVG and Taiwan host forum on Digital Cities and Cyber Security Challenges

Representatives from various sectors are meeting today to examine the developments in Digital Cities and challenges in Cyber Security.

The delegates are attending a forum organized by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China, Taiwan.

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Frederick Stephenson said the Government has committed a significant amount of resources to build a strong digital foundation.

The Minister said the development of digital cities, while offering numerous benefits, presents significant cyber security challenges.

Minister Stephenson said the future of digital cities offers tremendous opportunities.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese Ambassador, Her Excellency Fiona Fan said her Government is pleased to partner with St. Vincent and the Grenadines in this important initiative.

