MR MICHAEL Jr. RONALDO A. RICHARDS better known as BOXER of Golden Vale and Diamonds died on Thursday April 17th at the age of 26.

The funeral takes place on Friday May 9th at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Calliaqua. The body lies at the church from 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery.

