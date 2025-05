MRS ENNA REBECCA BAILEY ESQUINA better known as TANTY CURLEY of Roseau, Sion Hill died on Sunday April 6th at the age of 58. The funeral takes place on Sunday May 11th at the Kingstown Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 11:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by Marlon Bus -Travelers Delight from Walvaroo and Roseau at 10:30 am

