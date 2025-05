MR HILTON AUGUSTUS DUBLIN better known as SCRAPER (SCRAPE-PA) of Byera formerly of Diamonds Village died on Monday April 14th at the age of 66. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 17th at the New Testament Church of God, Diamonds Village. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the New Adelphi Cemetery.

