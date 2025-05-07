The Electrical Unit in the Ministry of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Planning has officially launched a month of activities for Electrical Safety Month.

The month of activities is being held under the theme “Electrical Safety is in your Hands, Protect, Preserve, Prevent.”

Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel says while electricity is an important resource in people’s daily lives, it must be consumed correctly in order to enjoy its benefits.

Minister Daniel is encouraging persons with expired temporary connections to do what’s necessary to prevent hazards that can occur.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related