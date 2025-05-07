In roughly two months, images from the aerial mapping project will become available.

The aerial mapping forms part of an exercise of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project, geared towards providing more up-to-date land information.

Chief Surveyor Keith Francis provided an update on the exercise during an interview with NBC News.

Francis said there were some logistical issues getting to the Grenadine Islands however, the overall project went smoothly.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related