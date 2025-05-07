Members of the New York Labor Day Committee will promote the US/Caribbean festival during their attendance at this year’s edition of Vincy Mas.

Chief Executive Officer of the Carnival Development Corporation Rodney Small, speaking on NBC Radio’s Talk Yuh Talk program, said this development comes following meetings held in New York two weeks ago.

Small said representatives of the CDC will reciprocate when they attend this year’s Labor Day Parade, to promote Vincy Mas 2026.

Small said the Diaspora is ready and excited about Vincy Mas.

He also said the CDC will visit more countries for the promotion of Vincy Mas as time progresses.

