North Leeward Farmers continue Agriheritage revival with soil conservation project

Farmers in North Leeward are continuing their work on a project to revive Agriheritage, through a soil conservation project with Vetiver or Lavender Grass.

Vetiver Grass, also known as Lavender Grass, is used across the world in many positive ways including prevention of soil erosion.

The project is being implemented by the local Non-Governmental Organisation Hand-2-Earth and involves the installing of Vetiver grass systems in a number of North Leeward Farm sites ranging from Petit Bordel in the north, to the Belle Isle Correctional Facility in the south.

Project Manager, Vonnie Roudette told NBC News, they are currently working with seventy-one farmers to rehabilitate their farms which were destroyed during the Volcanic Eruptions.

Roudette said Vetiver Grass is very resilient and the systems they installed were able to withstand the impacts of Hurricane Beryl.

She said they are continuing to expand on their work across the country.

