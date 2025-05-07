The Tourama Government School recently served up creativity and culture with its first-ever Plantain Festival, held under the theme “Fire and Ice, Plantain is Nice.”

Speaking to the Agency for Public Information, the API, Principal Sheril-Ann Woods pointed out that the event goes beyond just food—but more about empowerment, independence, and education.

The festival was held during the recently concluded child abuse awareness month, and Woods explained that it aimed to teach students valuable life skills, encourage healthier eating habits, and foster a love for agriculture.

Woods shared how the humble plantain can be used in a variety of innovative dishes, including plantain flour, as part of a broader lesson in self-reliance and economic opportunity.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related